Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded on November 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.