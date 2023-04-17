Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
