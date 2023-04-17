Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Corning worth $46,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

