Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Neutral

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $79.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,500,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,741. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.98.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,320 shares of company stock worth $112,909,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

