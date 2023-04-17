CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 34,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Articles

