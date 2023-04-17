CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. 32,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

