DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Hits $218.28 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004920 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $218.28 million and $1.80 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

