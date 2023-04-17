Decred 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $318.33 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.39 or 0.00072893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00152896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00042895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,883,716 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

