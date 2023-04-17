DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0317 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $726,581.47 and $788.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00156062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003455 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,984 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

