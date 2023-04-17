Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $627.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.18.

NYSE:UNH opened at $506.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

