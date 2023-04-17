DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

