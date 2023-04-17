dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $1,737.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00342780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,980,918 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00155714 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,466.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

