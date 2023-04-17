Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dino Polska Stock Up 5.1 %

DNOPY stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Featured Stories

