Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. 8,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,106. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

See Also

