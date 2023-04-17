Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. 21,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.