Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 488 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.99. 408,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,281. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

