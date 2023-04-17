Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 1,451,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,721,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

