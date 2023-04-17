Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,478. The company has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

