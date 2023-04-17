Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,772. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.