DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $102.94.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

