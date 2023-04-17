dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
DOTDF stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About dotdigital Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dotdigital Group (DOTDF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.