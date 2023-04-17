Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.21. 84,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

