Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 803,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,845.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRETF shares. CIBC cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

