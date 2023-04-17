Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 12,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.24. 145,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,041. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.