Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 512 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,256,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,572,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.