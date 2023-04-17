East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,818,400 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the March 15th total of 2,164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. East Buy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
East Buy Company Profile
