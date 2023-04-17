Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 8.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.23. 443,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,793,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $74,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

