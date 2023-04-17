Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 22.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

