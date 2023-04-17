Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

ELS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 1,851,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

