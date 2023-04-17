Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ELS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,994. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

