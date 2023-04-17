Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.
Shares of ELS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,994. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
