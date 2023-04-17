Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ELS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,994. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.