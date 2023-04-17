Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVVTY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.49. 73,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,114. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.7858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

