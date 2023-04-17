Financial Survey: Talis Biomedical (TLIS) & Its Competitors

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talis Biomedical to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,348.54% -68.61% -55.42% Talis Biomedical Competitors -273.31% 238.74% -17.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million -$113.01 million -0.11 Talis Biomedical Competitors $1.07 billion -$256.75 million 7.06

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talis Biomedical’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Talis Biomedical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical Competitors 193 1106 1712 59 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Talis Biomedical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Talis Biomedical competitors beat Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

