Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. 1,483,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

