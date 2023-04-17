Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Flex makes up 4.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Flex by 200.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 524,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,938. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

