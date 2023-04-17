Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 356,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.16. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $53,154.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 922,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,227,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flywire by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flywire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Flywire by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.