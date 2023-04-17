Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,910,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 135,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

F stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,092,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,065,141. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

