Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.03. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1,530,877 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.