Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Down 6.1 %
Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,469. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
