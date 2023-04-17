Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,469. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

