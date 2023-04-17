Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.63. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 374,406 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $922.74 million, a PE ratio of 365.37 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 3,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 357,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 677,058 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.