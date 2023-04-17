Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GTXAP stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85.
Garrett Motion Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
