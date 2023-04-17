Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTXAP stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 127,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,773,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

