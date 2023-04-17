GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $600.34 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $600.34 million and approximately $618,820.44 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00018828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,475.07 or 1.00081130 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002225 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.58574119 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $499,919.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.