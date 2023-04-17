General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

