Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises about 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.59% of Gentherm worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,683. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

