Golem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.79 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $253.57 million and $5.79 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

