Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $482.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

