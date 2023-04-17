Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.59.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

UNH stock opened at $505.41 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day moving average of $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

