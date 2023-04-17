Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 24,462 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. 1,312,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272,033. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

