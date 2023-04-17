Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,354 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $120,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

