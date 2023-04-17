Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $47,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $587.45. 111,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.36 and its 200-day moving average is $548.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

