Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,136 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. 252,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

