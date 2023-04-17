Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 7,722 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ENPH traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.62. 2,302,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,438. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average is $250.90.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
